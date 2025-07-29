ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GTM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.05% compared to its previous closing price of $11.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo Extends Open Environment to Unlock Seamless High-Quality Data Integration.

Is It Worth Investing in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GTM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GTM) is above average at 93.32x. The 36-month beta value for GTM is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 13 rating it as “hold”, and 3 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GTM is 292.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.94% of that float. The average trading volume of GTM on July 29, 2025 was 4.49M shares.

GTM’s Market Performance

GTM stock saw an increase of 8.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.42% and a quarterly increase of 30.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.25% for GTM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for GTM by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for GTM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on February 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTM reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for GTM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

GTM Trading at 13.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +13.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTM rose by +8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.48. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc saw 3.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTM starting from Roth James M, who sold 14,773 shares at the price of $10.05 back on Jul 02 ’25. After this action, Roth James M now owns 40,877 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, valued at $148,469 using the latest closing price.

McGrane Ashley, the General Counsel and Corp Sec of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, sold 1,398 shares at $10.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02 ’25, which means that McGrane Ashley is holding 21,009 shares at $14,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 2.23%, with 0.62% for asset returns.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $156.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In summary, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.