Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) has surged by 0.06% when compared to previous closing price of $16.04, but the company has seen a 2.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-23 that Zeta posted 36% YoY revenue growth in Q1 to $264 million, marking its 15th straight beat-and-raise quarter. Super-scaled customer ARPU rose 23%, while scaled ARPU increased 12%, confirming deeper cross-sell and enterprise adoption. Free cash flow rose 87% YoY to $28 million, with a strong 60% conversion rate, showing real operating leverage.

Is It Worth Investing in Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ZETA is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ZETA is 186.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.51% of that float. The average trading volume of ZETA on July 29, 2025 was 7.31M shares.

ZETA’s Market Performance

ZETA stock saw an increase of 2.69% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.63% and a quarterly increase of 22.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.32% for Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.00% for ZETA stock, with a simple moving average of -12.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZETA stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ZETA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ZETA in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $20 based on the research report published on June 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZETA reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for ZETA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 11th, 2024.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to ZETA, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

ZETA Trading at 12.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZETA rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.29. In addition, Zeta Global Holdings Corp saw -18.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZETA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zeta Global Holdings Corp stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -11.93%, with -6.33% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-11.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -39.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.