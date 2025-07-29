Zepp Health Corporation ADR (ZEPP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for ZEPP is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ZEPP is 7.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.41% of that float. The average trading volume for ZEPP on July 29, 2025 was 478.30K shares.

ZEPP stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zepp Health Corporation ADR (NYSE: ZEPP) has jumped by 23.36% compared to previous close of $11.13. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #DiscoverAmazing–Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), announced ultra runner Rod Farvard as the newest athlete ambassador. Farvard’s approach to endurance racing, a combination of strategic training and smart recovery, mirrors Amazfit’s commitment to providing innovative and reliable performance, recovery and sleep tracking technology to everyday and elites athletes alike. Farvard set out as a high school cross country runner befor.

ZEPP’s Market Performance

Zepp Health Corporation ADR (ZEPP) has seen a 6.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 410.41% gain in the past month and a 406.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.30% for ZEPP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 53.49% for ZEPP’s stock, with a 294.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZEPP Trading at 170.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZEPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.79%, as shares surge +438.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +399.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZEPP rose by +6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +256.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.94. In addition, Zepp Health Corporation ADR saw 481.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZEPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zepp Health Corporation ADR stands at -0.19%. The total capital return value is set at -0.16%. Equity return is now at value -28.57%, with -14.66% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-47.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zepp Health Corporation ADR (ZEPP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.