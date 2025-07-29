Youlife Group Inc. ADR (YOUL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Youlife Group Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: YOUL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.89% compared to its previous closing price of $2.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Citi Issuer Services, acting through Citibank, N.A., has been appointed by Youlife Group Inc. (Youlife) as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The appointment follows after Youlife International Holdings Inc., a blue-collar lifetime service provider in China, and Distoken Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company, completed their business combination on July 9, 2025. The American Depositary Shares (ADS) of the combin.

Is It Worth Investing in Youlife Group Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: YOUL) Right Now?

The public float for YOUL is 0.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YOUL on July 29, 2025 was 313.84K shares.

YOUL’s Market Performance

YOUL’s stock has seen a 2.33% increase for the week, with a -78.08% drop in the past month and a -75.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 41.21% for Youlife Group Inc. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -64.70% for YOUL’s stock, with a -75.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YOUL Trading at -73.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YOUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 41.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.88%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YOUL rose by +2.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Youlife Group Inc. ADR saw -74.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YOUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Youlife Group Inc. ADR stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value -23.45%, with -1.61% for asset returns.

Based on Youlife Group Inc. ADR (YOUL), the company’s capital structure generated -0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $69.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Youlife Group Inc. ADR (YOUL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.