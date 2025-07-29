XPeng Inc ADR’s (XPEV) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) has gone up by 3.84% for the week, with a 5.52% rise in the past month and a -5.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.38% for XPEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.87% for XPEV stock, with a simple moving average of 12.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for XPEV is at 2.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for XPEV is 756.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.91% of that float. The average trading volume for XPEV on July 29, 2025 was 6.85M shares.

XPEV stock’s latest price update

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.16% in relation to its previous close of $18.97. However, the company has experienced a 3.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Here is how Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (GELYY) and XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPEV stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for XPEV by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for XPEV in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on June 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to XPEV, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

XPEV Trading at -0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPEV rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.23. In addition, XPeng Inc ADR saw 135.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XPEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for XPeng Inc ADR stands at -0.1%. The total capital return value is set at -0.13%. Equity return is now at value -15.52%, with -6.06% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -15.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-4.97 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.