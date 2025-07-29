XP Inc (XP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP)’s stock price has dropped by -2.05% in relation to previous closing price of $16.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Investors looking for stocks in the Financial – Miscellaneous Services sector might want to consider either XP Inc.A (XP) or SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Is It Worth Investing in XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) is 10.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XP is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for XP is 361.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.44% of that float. On July 29, 2025, XP’s average trading volume was 6.47M shares.

XP’s Market Performance

The stock of XP Inc (XP) has seen a -4.36% decrease in the past week, with a -16.20% drop in the past month, and a 1.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for XP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.94% for XP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $21 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XP reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for XP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 04th, 2025.

Itau BBA gave a rating of “Outperform” to XP, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

XP Trading at -14.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -17.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP fell by -4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.21. In addition, XP Inc saw -7.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.54% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for XP Inc stands at 0.63%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value 21.71%, with 1.44% for asset returns.

Based on XP Inc (XP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.03 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 8.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of XP Inc (XP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.