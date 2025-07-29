Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Xcel Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: XEL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.09% compared to its previous closing price of $72.66. However, the company has seen a -0.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that XEL’s Q2 results may benefit from new customer growth and data center demand, but rising costs could limit gains.

Is It Worth Investing in Xcel Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: XEL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Xcel Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: XEL) is 20.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XEL is 0.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for XEL is 575.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. On July 29, 2025, XEL’s average trading volume was 3.35M shares.

XEL’s Market Performance

XEL’s stock has seen a -0.60% decrease for the week, with a 5.00% rise in the past month and a 3.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for Xcel Energy, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.12% for XEL’s stock, with a 4.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XEL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for XEL by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for XEL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $72 based on the research report published on January 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XEL reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $69. The rating they have provided for XEL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to XEL, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

XEL Trading at 2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XEL fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.67. In addition, Xcel Energy, Inc saw 26.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Stockfish Devin W, the Director of Xcel Energy, Inc, purchased 2,170 shares at $68.93 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11 ’25, which means that Stockfish Devin W is holding 3,007 shares at $149,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Xcel Energy, Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 10.26%, with 2.79% for asset returns.

Based on Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.59 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.