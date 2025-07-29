Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) has gone down by -7.03% for the week, with a 101.84% rise in the past month and a -23.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 25.54% for WINT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.99% for WINT stock, with a simple moving average of -91.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WINT is 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for WINT is 0.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 346.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WINT on July 29, 2025 was 10.62M shares.

WINT stock’s latest price update

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.08% in relation to its previous close of $0.98. However, the company has experienced a -7.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that Up to $700 Million Committed to BNB Acquisitions, Reinforcing Innovative Crypto Treasury Strategy Ninety Nine Percent of the proceeds from both issuances to be used to buy BNB WARRINGTON, Pa., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (“Windtree” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology company diversifying its portfolio through strategic initiatives, today announced it has entered into a Common Stock Purchase Agreement for up to $500 million to establish an equity line of credit (“ELOC”) and bolster its BNB cryptocurrency treasury strategy.

Analysts’ Opinion of WINT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WINT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for WINT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WINT in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $12.25 based on the research report published on June 26, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

WINT Trading at 24.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.33%, as shares surge +104.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WINT fell by -7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8523. In addition, Windtree Therapeutics Inc saw -99.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WINT starting from Fraser Craig, who purchased 5,431 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Oct 08 ’24. After this action, Fraser Craig now owns 8,638 shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,942 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WINT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-482.98% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Windtree Therapeutics Inc stands at -461.09%. The total capital return value is set at -1.07%. Equity return is now at value -120.01%, with -56.45% for asset returns.

Based on Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -10.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -107.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 248.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.