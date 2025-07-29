Williams Cos Inc (WMB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Williams Cos Inc (NYSE: WMB) is above average at 30.85x. The 36-month beta value for WMB is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for WMB is 1.22B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume of WMB on July 29, 2025 was 7.77M shares.

WMB stock’s latest price update

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE: WMB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.54% in relation to its previous close of $57.82. However, the company has experienced a -0.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that The Williams Companies (WMB) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

WMB’s Market Performance

Williams Cos Inc (WMB) has experienced a -0.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.53% drop in the past month, and a -2.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for WMB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.65% for WMB stock, with a simple moving average of 0.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMB stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for WMB by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WMB in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $67 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WMB, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

WMB Trading at -3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMB fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.47. In addition, Williams Cos Inc saw 35.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMB starting from Wilson Terrance Lane, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $62.70 back on Jul 01 ’25. After this action, Wilson Terrance Lane now owns 315,645 shares of Williams Cos Inc, valued at $125,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.32% for the present operating margin

0.65% for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams Cos Inc stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 18.32%, with 4.24% for asset returns.

Based on Williams Cos Inc (WMB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.65 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Williams Cos Inc (WMB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.