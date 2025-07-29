Whirlpool Corp (WHR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 725.26x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for WHR is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WHR is 53.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.17% of that float. The average trading volume for WHR on July 29, 2025 was 1.25M shares.

WHR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) has dropped by -1.83% compared to previous close of $99.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-28 that Whirlpool Misses Fiscal Q2 Earnings Mark

WHR’s Market Performance

Whirlpool Corp (WHR) has experienced a 6.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.58% rise in the past month, and a 26.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for WHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.30% for WHR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHR stocks, with Longbow repeating the rating for WHR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WHR in the upcoming period, according to Longbow is $145 based on the research report published on June 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WHR reach a price target of $94. The rating they have provided for WHR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 13th, 2025.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to WHR, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

WHR Trading at 6.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHR rose by +6.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.31. In addition, Whirlpool Corp saw -0.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHR starting from Bitzer Marc R, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $110.09 back on Nov 19 ’24. After this action, Bitzer Marc R now owns 197,640 shares of Whirlpool Corp, valued at $1,100,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.16% for the gross margin

The net margin for Whirlpool Corp stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 0.37%, with 0.05% for asset returns.

Based on Whirlpool Corp (WHR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $503.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Whirlpool Corp (WHR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.