What Recent Market Trends Mean for Volato Group Inc’s (SOAR) Stock

In the past week, SOAR stock has gone up by 19.35%, with a monthly gain of 43.41% and a quarterly plunge of -18.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.61% for Volato Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.76% for SOAR stock, with a simple moving average of -51.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Volato Group Inc (AMEX: SOAR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SOAR is 0.90.

The public float for SOAR is 0.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.15% of that float. On July 29, 2025, SOAR’s average trading volume was 1.71M shares.

SOAR stock’s latest price update

Volato Group Inc (AMEX: SOAR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.19% in relation to its previous close of $1.71. However, the company has experienced a 19.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-07-29 that M2i Global (OTC:MTWO), a developer of global critical minerals infrastructure, will merge with aviation technology firm Volato Group Inc. (NYSE American:SOAR) in a deal that will give M2i access to a NYSE American listing and expand Volato into the fast-growing minerals supply chain sector. Under the definitive agreement, Volato will acquire all outstanding shares of M2i Global in a stock-based transaction.

SOAR Trading at 5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.87%, as shares surge +45.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOAR rose by +21.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4723. In addition, Volato Group Inc saw -87.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOAR starting from Cooper Nicholas James, who sold 21,258 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Jun 30 ’25. After this action, Cooper Nicholas James now owns 3,327,374 shares of Volato Group Inc, valued at $26,913 using the latest closing price.

Cooper Nicholas James, the Director of Volato Group Inc, sold 3,128 shares at $1.38 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26 ’25, which means that Cooper Nicholas James is holding 3,350,432 shares at $4,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.14% for the present operating margin

0.1% for the gross margin

The net margin for Volato Group Inc stands at -0.28%. The total capital return value is set at 0.74%. Equity return is now at value -398.23%, with -54.58% for asset returns.

Based on Volato Group Inc (SOAR), the company’s capital structure generated -0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-14.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Volato Group Inc (SOAR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.