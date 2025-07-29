What Recent Market Trends Mean for Pagerduty Inc’s (PD) Stock

The stock of Pagerduty Inc (PD) has seen a 15.12% increase in the past week, with a 12.95% gain in the past month, and a 6.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for PD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.00% for PD stock, with a simple moving average of -3.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PD is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PD is 85.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PD on July 29, 2025 was 1.50M shares.

PD stock’s latest price update

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD)’s stock price has plunge by 7.06%relation to previous closing price of $15.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.12% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that PagerDuty (PD) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PD reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for PD stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 30th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PD, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

PD Trading at 9.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares surge +10.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD rose by +15.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.30. In addition, Pagerduty Inc saw -16.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1% for the present operating margin

0.83% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pagerduty Inc stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%. Equity return is now at value -23.09%, with -3.99% for asset returns.

Based on Pagerduty Inc (PD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-14.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pagerduty Inc (PD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.