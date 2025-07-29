What Recent Market Trends Mean for Nextcure Inc’s (NXTC) Stock

In the past week, NXTC stock has gone up by 11.24%, with a monthly gain of 0.36% and a quarterly surge of 0.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.21% for Nextcure Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.22% for NXTC’s stock, with a -39.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTC) Right Now?

NXTC has 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NXTC is 2.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXTC on July 29, 2025 was 112.49K shares.

NXTC stock’s latest price update

Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.21% compared to its previous closing price of $6.17. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that BELTSVILLE, Md., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class and best-in-class therapies to treat cancer, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data in a well-established model of osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) demonstrating that treatment with NC605, a novel anti-Siglec-15 antibody, achieved improved bone microarchitecture and reduced fracture incidence compared to anti-sclerostin treatment.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXTC

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXTC reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for NXTC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to NXTC, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 15th of the previous year.

NXTC Trading at -2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.29%, as shares surge +2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXTC rose by +11.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, Nextcure Inc saw -71.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NXTC

The total capital return value is set at -0.86%. Equity return is now at value -63.94%, with -54.33% for asset returns.

Based on Nextcure Inc (NXTC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-52.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nextcure Inc (NXTC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.