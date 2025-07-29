What Recent Market Trends Mean for Netflix Inc’s (NFLX) Stock

In the past week, NFLX stock has gone down by -4.76%, with a monthly decline of -10.11% and a quarterly surge of 6.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Netflix Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.86% for NFLX stock, with a simple moving average of 17.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is 50.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NFLX is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 16 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for NFLX is 422.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On July 29, 2025, NFLX’s average trading volume was 3.48M shares.

NFLX stock’s latest price update

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.50% in relation to its previous close of $1180.49. However, the company has experienced a -4.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Meta, Netflix, Robinhood Markets and DoorDash stand out as founder-run companies with strong vision, innovation, and long-term growth drivers.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFLX stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for NFLX by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for NFLX in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $1390 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to NFLX, setting the target price at $1525 in the report published on July 02nd of the current year.

NFLX Trading at -4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -11.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,247.78. In addition, Netflix Inc saw 84.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from Masiyiwa Strive, who sold 290 shares at the price of $1336.54 back on Jul 01 ’25. After this action, Masiyiwa Strive now owns 0 shares of Netflix Inc, valued at $387,597 using the latest closing price.

Neumann Spencer Adam, the Chief Financial Officer of Netflix Inc, sold 2,601 shares at $1307.22 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01 ’25, which means that Neumann Spencer Adam is holding 3,691 shares at $3,400,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix Inc stands at 0.25%. The total capital return value is set at 0.28%. Equity return is now at value 43.55%, with 20.05% for asset returns.

Based on Netflix Inc (NFLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $24.88 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Netflix Inc (NFLX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.