What Recent Market Trends Mean for AbCellera Biologics Inc’s (ABCL) Stock

The stock of AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) has gone down by -4.47% for the week, with a 31.55% rise in the past month and a 91.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.17% for ABCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.95% for ABCL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 71.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ABCL is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ABCL is 223.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.95% of that float. The average trading volume of ABCL on July 29, 2025 was 6.10M shares.

ABCL stock’s latest price update

The stock of AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) has decreased by -3.72% when compared to last closing price of $5.11.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-22 that ABCELLERA BIOLG (ABCL) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock suggests that there could be more strength down the road.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCL stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for ABCL by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ABCL in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $5 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABCL, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

ABCL Trading at 48.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares surge +36.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +140.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCL fell by -4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, AbCellera Biologics Inc saw 63.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.79% for the present operating margin

-4.74% for the gross margin

The net margin for AbCellera Biologics Inc stands at -7.26%. The total capital return value is set at -0.72%. Equity return is now at value -15.59%, with -11.96% for asset returns.

Based on AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -45.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-204.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 59.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.15.

Conclusion

In summary, AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.