Wendy’s Co (WEN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06x compared to its average ratio. WEN has 36-month beta value of 0.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 19 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for WEN is 174.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WEN on July 29, 2025 was 6.48M shares.

WEN stock’s latest price update

The stock of Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN) has decreased by -3.72% when compared to last closing price of $10.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WEN’s Market Performance

Wendy’s Co (WEN) has seen a 0.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.83% decline in the past month and a -18.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for WEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.79% for WEN’s stock, with a -29.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEN

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEN reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for WEN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 05th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to WEN, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

WEN Trading at -9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -10.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.00. In addition, Wendy’s Co saw -37.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEN starting from Radkoski Lindsay J., who purchased 5,050 shares at the price of $11.68 back on Jun 03 ’25. After this action, Radkoski Lindsay J. now owns 28,956 shares of Wendy’s Co, valued at $58,984 using the latest closing price.

Cook Kenneth M., the Chief Financial Officer of Wendy’s Co, purchased 1,500 shares at $11.35 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that Cook Kenneth M. is holding 1,500 shares at $17,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wendy’s Co stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 90.40%, with 3.79% for asset returns.

Based on Wendy’s Co (WEN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 31.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $554.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wendy’s Co (WEN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.