Welltower Inc (WELL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL)’s stock price has increased by 3.59% compared to its previous closing price of $158.29. However, the company has seen a 1.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Welltower (WELL) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2025, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Is It Worth Investing in Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) Right Now?

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 135.45x compared to its average ratio. WELL has 36-month beta value of 0.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WELL is 653.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WELL on July 29, 2025 was 2.92M shares.

WELL’s Market Performance

WELL stock saw an increase of 1.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.78% and a quarterly increase of 10.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Welltower Inc (WELL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.49% for WELL stock, with a simple moving average of 14.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WELL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WELL by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for WELL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $158 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WELL reach a price target of $168, previously predicting the price at $146. The rating they have provided for WELL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 28th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to WELL, setting the target price at $147 in the report published on January 02nd of the current year.

WELL Trading at 6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.05% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +6.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WELL rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.92. In addition, Welltower Inc saw 51.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WELL starting from Gundlach Andrew, who purchased 20,000 shares at the price of $151.46 back on Jun 30 ’25. After this action, Gundlach Andrew now owns 20,000 shares of Welltower Inc, valued at $3,029,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Welltower Inc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 3.48%, with 2.23% for asset returns.

Based on Welltower Inc (WELL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.78 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Welltower Inc (WELL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.