Waton Financial Ltd (WTF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Waton Financial Ltd (NASDAQ: WTF) has increased by 18.20% when compared to last closing price of $4.56.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-08 that The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in Waton Financial Ltd (NASDAQ: WTF) Right Now?

The public float for WTF is 5.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WTF on July 29, 2025 was 111.74K shares.

WTF’s Market Performance

WTF stock saw a decrease of 22.50% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.91% and a quarterly a decrease of -27.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.39% for Waton Financial Ltd (WTF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.99% for WTF’s stock, with a -14.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WTF Trading at -6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.57%, as shares sank -11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.31% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for WTF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for Waton Financial Ltd stands at 0.25%. The total capital return value is set at 0.26%. Equity return is now at value -102.08%, with -37.86% for asset returns.

Based on Waton Financial Ltd (WTF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.65. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 18.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waton Financial Ltd (WTF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.