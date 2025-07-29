Waste Management, Inc (WM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.11x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WM is 401.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of WM was 1.65M shares.

WM stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) has surged by 3.91% when compared to previous closing price of $227.9, but the company has seen a 4.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Waste Management, Inc.’s strong cash flow, resilient core business, and successful Stericycle acquisition support its premium valuation despite an elevated multiple. Healthcare expansion, landfill growth, and automation initiatives drive credible free cash flow targets, with management aiming for $10.50/share by 2027. Debt reduction and synergy realization position WM for future buybacks, while recent tax law changes boost near-term free cash flow.

WM’s Market Performance

Waste Management, Inc (WM) has experienced a 4.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.74% rise in the past month, and a 3.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for WM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.13% for WM stock, with a simple moving average of 5.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WM reach a price target of $277. The rating they have provided for WM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WM, setting the target price at $265 in the report published on April 25th of the current year.

WM Trading at 2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM rose by +3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $227.36. In addition, Waste Management, Inc saw 18.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Carrasco Rafael, who sold 1,941 shares at the price of $240.00 back on May 30 ’25. After this action, Carrasco Rafael now owns 16,920 shares of Waste Management, Inc, valued at $465,840 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management, Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 32.69%, with 6.83% for asset returns.

Based on Waste Management, Inc (WM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.83. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -31.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.42 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Waste Management, Inc (WM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.