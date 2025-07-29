Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.91% compared to its previous closing price of $121.47. However, the company has seen a -0.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-07-28 that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS, ETR:WDP) is entering a pivotal earnings season with growing investor optimism and a favorable setup for long-term growth, according to Jefferies analysts who recently upgraded the stock to a ‘Buy’ with a $144 price target. This price target implies upside of 19% from Disney’s share price at the time of writing.

Is It Worth Investing in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is above average at 24.58x. The 36-month beta value for DIS is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DIS is 1.80B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume of DIS on July 29, 2025 was 9.70M shares.

DIS’s Market Performance

DIS’s stock has seen a -0.39% decrease for the week, with a -0.90% drop in the past month and a 33.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for Walt Disney Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.03% for DIS stock, with a simple moving average of 12.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DIS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DIS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $138 based on the research report published on July 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DIS reach a price target of $144. The rating they have provided for DIS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2025.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to DIS, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

DIS Trading at 2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares sank -1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIS fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.63. In addition, Walt Disney Co saw 34.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIS starting from WOODFORD BRENT, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $110.84 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, WOODFORD BRENT now owns 46,831 shares of Walt Disney Co, valued at $110,845 using the latest closing price.

Coleman Sonia L, the Sr. EVP and Chief HR Officer of Walt Disney Co, sold 689 shares at $108.76 during a trade that took place back on Jan 22 ’25, which means that Coleman Sonia L is holding 0 shares at $74,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for Walt Disney Co stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 8.75%, with 4.56% for asset returns.

Based on Walt Disney Co (DIS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $14.63 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Walt Disney Co (DIS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.