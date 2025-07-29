VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET)’s stock price has plunge by 0.97%relation to previous closing price of $8.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.07% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-28 that I retain my Buy rating on VNET after previewing its second-quarter earnings and assessing major external events. VNET Group stands to benefit from the improved chip supply in China and the success of its peer’s REIT listing. The company’s Q2 results should impress, considering its recent guidance raise and data center power utilization growth in one of its key markets.

Is It Worth Investing in VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) Right Now?

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VNET is 0.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VNET is 253.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VNET on July 29, 2025 was 6.42M shares.

VNET’s Market Performance

The stock of VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) has seen a -1.07% decrease in the past week, with a 41.12% rise in the past month, and a 55.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.64% for VNET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.74% for VNET’s stock, with a 28.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNET stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VNET by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VNET in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on November 29, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNET reach a price target of $5.20. The rating they have provided for VNET stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to VNET, setting the target price at $3.40 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

VNET Trading at 24.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +19.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNET fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.96. In addition, VNET Group Inc ADR saw 312.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for VNET Group Inc ADR stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 2.28%, with 0.41% for asset returns.

Based on VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.22 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 8.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.