Vistra Corp (VST) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Vistra Corp (VST) has seen a 4.06% increase in the past week, with a 2.88% gain in the past month, and a 54.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for VST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.06% for VST’s stock, with a 30.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) is above average at 30.72x. The 36-month beta value for VST is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VST is 336.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. The average trading volume of VST on July 29, 2025 was 5.60M shares.

VST stock’s latest price update

Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST)’s stock price has plunge by 1.91%relation to previous closing price of $192.2. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Vistra’s multi-fuel generation strategy boosts grid reliability, fuels 2025 sales growth and drives a strong ROE performance.

Analysts’ Opinion of VST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VST stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VST by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for VST in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $216 based on the research report published on June 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VST reach a price target of $134. The rating they have provided for VST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 04th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to VST, setting the target price at $152 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

VST Trading at 9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VST rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.92. In addition, Vistra Corp saw 169.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VST starting from Moldovan Kristopher E., who sold 34,944 shares at the price of $180.00 back on Jun 17 ’25. After this action, Moldovan Kristopher E. now owns 167,154 shares of Vistra Corp, valued at $6,289,920 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vistra Corp stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 46.29%, with 6.35% for asset returns.

Based on Vistra Corp (VST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.96 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Vistra Corp (VST) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.