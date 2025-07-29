Visa Inc (V) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Visa Inc (NYSE: V) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.16x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 9 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for V is 1.71B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of V was 6.21M shares.

V stock’s latest price update

The stock of Visa Inc (NYSE: V) has decreased by -0.44% when compared to last closing price of $357.04.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-28 that Warren Buffett’s investment moves are legendary, and even as he prepares to step away from the day-to-day duties of running Berkshire Hathaway, investors still look to the massive portfolio he’s built through his conglomerate for investment ideas.

V’s Market Performance

Visa Inc (V) has seen a 1.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.73% gain in the past month and a 6.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.60% for V’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of V

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see V reach a price target of $425. The rating they have provided for V stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 05th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to V, setting the target price at $368 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

V Trading at -0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought V to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, V rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $353.36. In addition, Visa Inc saw 39.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at V starting from MCINERNEY RYAN, who sold 8,630 shares at the price of $353.82 back on Jul 01 ’25. After this action, MCINERNEY RYAN now owns 537 shares of Visa Inc, valued at $3,053,467 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for V

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.64% for the present operating margin

0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for Visa Inc stands at 0.53%. The total capital return value is set at 0.38%. Equity return is now at value 50.03%, with 21.21% for asset returns.

Based on Visa Inc (V), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 43.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $25.59 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Visa Inc (V) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.