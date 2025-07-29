Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) has seen a 1.43% increase in the past week, with a 12.20% gain in the past month, and a 44.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for VIK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.79% for VIK stock, with a simple moving average of 28.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIK) is 47.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VIK is 2.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VIK is 185.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. On July 29, 2025, VIK’s average trading volume was 3.19M shares.

VIK stock’s latest price update

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIK)’s stock price has increased by 0.75% compared to its previous closing price of $58.34. However, the company has seen a 1.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that Does Viking Holdings (VIK) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIK stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for VIK by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VIK in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $51 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIK reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for VIK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 31st, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to VIK, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on March 21st of the current year.

VIK Trading at 15.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +11.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIK rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.63. In addition, Viking Holdings Ltd saw 70.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Viking Holdings Ltd stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.24%.

Based on Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK), the company’s capital structure generated 1.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at -20.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $811.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.