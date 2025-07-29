VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, VICI stock has gone down by -0.79%, with a monthly gain of 0.93% and a quarterly surge of 0.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for VICI Properties Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.93% for VICI’s stock, with a 2.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) is above average at 12.96x. The 36-month beta value for VICI is also noteworthy at 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VICI is 1.05B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.99% of that float. The average trading volume of VICI on July 29, 2025 was 5.89M shares.

VICI stock’s latest price update

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.67% in relation to its previous close of $33.38. However, the company has experienced a -0.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that VICI eyes 4% revenue growth in Q2 as gaming demand rebounds and non-gaming assets expand income streams.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $36 based on the research report published on January 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VICI reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for VICI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 02nd, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to VICI, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

VICI Trading at 0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.13. In addition, VICI Properties Inc saw 7.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VICI starting from Wasserman Gabriel, who sold 12,500 shares at the price of $33.61 back on Sep 12 ’24. After this action, Wasserman Gabriel now owns 33,187 shares of VICI Properties Inc, valued at $420,125 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.9% for the present operating margin

0.99% for the gross margin

The net margin for VICI Properties Inc stands at 0.68%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 10.12%, with 5.87% for asset returns.

Based on VICI Properties Inc (VICI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.

Conclusion

In summary, VICI Properties Inc (VICI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.