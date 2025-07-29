Viatris Inc (VTRS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) has decreased by -1.59% when compared to last closing price of $9.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-21 that VTRS slides after phase III trial failure for blepharitis drug MR-139, adding pressure to an already struggling stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VTRS is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VTRS is 1.15B and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% of that float. On July 29, 2025, VTRS’s average trading volume was 13.14M shares.

VTRS’s Market Performance

VTRS’s stock has seen a 4.04% increase for the week, with a 1.54% rise in the past month and a 13.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for Viatris Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.84% for VTRS’s stock, with a -10.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTRS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VTRS by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for VTRS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on June 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTRS reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for VTRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 19th, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to VTRS, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

VTRS Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTRS rose by +4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.18. In addition, Viatris Inc saw -20.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTRS starting from Smith Scott Andrew, who purchased 60,000 shares at the price of $8.94 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Smith Scott Andrew now owns 292,807 shares of Viatris Inc, valued at $536,262 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Paul, the insider of Viatris Inc, sold 26,925 shares at $12.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11 ’24, which means that Campbell Paul is holding 126,901 shares at $346,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.21% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for Viatris Inc stands at -0.26%. The total capital return value is set at -0.09%. Equity return is now at value -21.25%, with -8.83% for asset returns.

Based on Viatris Inc (VTRS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.92. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.82 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -25.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Viatris Inc (VTRS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.