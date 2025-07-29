VF Corp (VFC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for VFC is also noteworthy at 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 17 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VFC is 365.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.22% of that float. The average trading volume of VFC on July 29, 2025 was 7.94M shares.

VF Corp (NYSE: VFC)’s stock price has plunge by -1.18%relation to previous closing price of $12.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that VFC’s Q1 revenues are likely to have declined as Vans’ reset and FX headwinds weigh despite signs of gross margin strength.

VFC’s Market Performance

VFC’s stock has risen by 0.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.84% and a quarterly rise of 9.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.03% for VF Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.64% for VFC stock, with a simple moving average of -29.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $17 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VFC reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for VFC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 30th, 2025.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to VFC, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

VFC Trading at -0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.44. In addition, VF Corp saw -21.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Carucci Richard, who purchased 50,000 shares at the price of $12.05 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Carucci Richard now owns 280,282 shares of VF Corp, valued at $602,500 using the latest closing price.

Dalmia Abhishek, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of VF Corp, purchased 50,000 shares at $11.78 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that Dalmia Abhishek is holding 380,614 shares at $589,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for VF Corp stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -2.39%, with -0.36% for asset returns.

Based on VF Corp (VFC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $578.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

In summary, VF Corp (VFC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.