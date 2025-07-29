Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) has gone up by 18.54% for the week, with a 53.07% rise in the past month and a 128.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.19% for VERB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.66% for VERB’s stock, with a 59.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VERB is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VERB is 0.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.28% of that float. On July 29, 2025, VERB’s average trading volume was 54.78K shares.

VERB stock’s latest price update

The stock of Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) has increased by 26.64% when compared to last closing price of $8.72.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-06-26 that LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), Transforming the Landscape of Social Commerce, Social Telehealth and Social Crowdfunding with MARKET.live ; VANITYPrescribed ; GoodGirlRx ; and the GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show, today announced its MARKET.live division will produce and host a high-profile Walmart livestream shopping event for gut-health brand BelliWelli. The exclusive livestream will air on Walmart.com on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 4:00 PM PT, marking BelliWelli’s debut on the platform.

VERB Trading at 43.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.97%, as shares surge +62.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERB rose by +18.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.45. In addition, Verb Technology Company Inc saw -42.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERB starting from CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L., who purchased 15,152 shares at the price of $10.29 back on Oct 21 ’24. After this action, CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L. now owns 63,402 shares of Verb Technology Company Inc, valued at $155,866 using the latest closing price.

CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L., the 10% Owner of Verb Technology Company Inc, purchased 13,700 shares at $10.71 during a trade that took place back on Oct 22 ’24, which means that CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L. is holding 74,915 shares at $146,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.06% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for Verb Technology Company Inc stands at -4.31%. The total capital return value is set at -0.75%. Equity return is now at value -66.08%, with -48.71% for asset returns.

Based on Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -24.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1007.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-10.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.