Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.91% in relation to its previous close of $25.25. However, the company has experienced a 8.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Veracyte (VCYT) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) is above average at 59.64x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for VCYT is 77.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VCYT on July 29, 2025 was 1.09M shares.

VCYT’s Market Performance

VCYT’s stock has seen a 8.64% increase for the week, with a -6.68% drop in the past month and a -22.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for Veracyte Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.54% for VCYT’s stock, with a -26.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VCYT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for VCYT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VCYT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $45 based on the research report published on March 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCYT reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for VCYT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to VCYT, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

VCYT Trading at -6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCYT rose by +8.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.67. In addition, Veracyte Inc saw 6.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCYT starting from EASTHAM KARIN, who sold 4,590 shares at the price of $26.66 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, EASTHAM KARIN now owns 13,907 shares of Veracyte Inc, valued at $122,388 using the latest closing price.

Bhanji Muna, the Director of Veracyte Inc, sold 4,589 shares at $26.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13 ’25, which means that Bhanji Muna is holding 29,989 shares at $122,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Veracyte Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 2.86%, with 2.63% for asset returns.

Based on Veracyte Inc (VCYT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.77. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11901.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $49.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Veracyte Inc (VCYT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.