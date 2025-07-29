Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Stock Records 10.83% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has gone down by -0.10% for the week, with a 6.13% rise in the past month and a 10.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.38% for VLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.53% for VLY stock, with a simple moving average of 2.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Right Now?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26x compared to its average ratio. VLY has 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VLY is 478.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VLY on July 29, 2025 was 9.17M shares.

VLY stock’s latest price update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY)’s stock price has plunge by 0.95%relation to previous closing price of $9.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.10% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-07-25 that Valley National Bank CEO Ira Robbins said Friday that AI will fundamentally transform the industry by reshaping consumer behavior and delivery channels, shifting banks toward more proactive, outbound customer engagement.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $11 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLY reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for VLY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 03rd, 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to VLY, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

VLY Trading at 4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.47. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw 21.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value 6.33%, with 0.73% for asset returns.

Based on Valley National Bancorp (VLY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.78. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $517.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.