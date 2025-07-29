UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has gone down by -3.18% for the week, with a 1.67% rise in the past month and a -4.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.91% for UWMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.08% for UWMC’s stock, with a -22.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for UWMC is 171.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.79% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of UWMC was 6.42M shares.

UWMC stock’s latest price update

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.23%relation to previous closing price of $4.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-28 that UWM Holdings Corporation is a top mortgage lender with scale advantages, high insider ownership, and a consistent, attractive 9%+ dividend yield. The company is highly leveraged to interest rates; a rate-cutting cycle would significantly boost earnings and share price. Current market pessimism is already priced in, making UWMC undervalued versus peers like Rocket, with downside risk limited by the dividend.

Analysts’ Opinion of UWMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UWMC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for UWMC by listing it as a “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for UWMC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $4.50 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UWMC reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for UWMC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to UWMC, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

UWMC Trading at 1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UWMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UWMC fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.26. In addition, UWM Holdings Corporation saw -43.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UWMC starting from Mat Ishbia, who sold 400,036 shares at the price of $4.24 back on Jul 28 ’25. After this action, Mat Ishbia now owns 1,698,992 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation, valued at $1,696,153 using the latest closing price.

Mat Ishbia, the President and CEO of UWM Holdings Corporation, sold 400,036 shares at $4.23 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25 ’25, which means that Mat Ishbia is holding 2,099,028 shares at $1,692,152 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UWMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.86% for the gross margin

The net margin for UWM Holdings Corporation stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value -5.74%, with -0.06% for asset returns.

Based on UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.99 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 70.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $384.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at 59.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 38.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.