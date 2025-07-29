Ur-Energy Inc (URG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) has jumped by 0.71% compared to previous close of $1.4. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that After reaching an important support level, Ur Energy Inc (URG) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. URG recently experienced a “golden cross” event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

Is It Worth Investing in Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) Right Now?

URG has 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for URG is 353.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URG on July 29, 2025 was 6.44M shares.

URG’s Market Performance

The stock of Ur-Energy Inc (URG) has seen a 3.68% increase in the past week, with a 31.78% rise in the past month, and a 84.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.91% for URG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.01% for URG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 37.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URG stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for URG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for URG in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URG reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for URG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2025.

FBR Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to URG, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

URG Trading at 37.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +41.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URG rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2260. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc saw 6.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URG starting from SCHIERMAN RYAN S., who sold 483 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Dec 17 ’24. After this action, SCHIERMAN RYAN S. now owns 0 shares of Ur-Energy Inc, valued at $566 using the latest closing price.

Parker Thomas H, the Director of Ur-Energy Inc, sold 193,574 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26 ’24, which means that Parker Thomas H is holding 327,737 shares at $236,257 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.23% for the present operating margin

-0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ur-Energy Inc stands at -1.62%. The total capital return value is set at -0.39%. Equity return is now at value -45.54%, with -29.59% for asset returns.

Based on Ur-Energy Inc (URG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -14.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -235.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-59.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ur-Energy Inc (URG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.