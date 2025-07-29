Upland Software Inc (UPLD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UPLD is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for UPLD is 20.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPLD on July 29, 2025 was 107.46K shares.

UPLD stock’s latest price update

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ: UPLD)’s stock price has soared by 33.16% in relation to previous closing price of $1.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 34.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) (the “Company” or “Upland Software”), a leader in AI-powered knowledge and content management software, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with private credit direct lender Sound Point Capital to refinance its existing debt with a new $240 million, six-year term loan, extending the maturity of its debt to 2031. The new credit agreement also includes a $30 million revolving credit facility, further enhancing.

UPLD’s Market Performance

Upland Software Inc (UPLD) has experienced a 34.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 44.38% rise in the past month, and a 9.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.34% for UPLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.44% for UPLD’s stock, with a -14.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPLD stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for UPLD by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for UPLD in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $3.50 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPLD reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for UPLD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 24th, 2023.

UPLD Trading at 28.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.22%, as shares surge +46.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPLD rose by +34.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9900. In addition, Upland Software Inc saw 13.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPLD starting from Mattox Timothy, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $3.19 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, Mattox Timothy now owns 394,008 shares of Upland Software Inc, valued at $63,862 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for Upland Software Inc stands at -0.17%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -208.78%, with -7.01% for asset returns.

Based on Upland Software Inc (UPLD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at -6.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-46.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 21.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upland Software Inc (UPLD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.