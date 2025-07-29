Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC): A Technical Analysis

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00x compared to its average ratio. UPC has 36-month beta value of 1.45.

The public float for UPC is 0.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPC on July 29, 2025 was 230.42K shares.

UPC stock’s latest price update

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.68% in comparison to its previous close of $3.84, however, the company has experienced a 22.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-03-20 that Jiangxi, China, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) (“Universe Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, today announced that the Company plans to effect a share consolidation of 40 ordinary shares with par value of US$0.28125 per share each in the Company’s issued and unissued share capital into one (1) ordinary share with par value of US$11.25 (the “Share Consolidation”). As a result of the Share Consolidation, each 40 pre-consolidation ordinary shares outstanding will automatically combine and convert to one issued and outstanding ordinary share without any action on the part of the shareholders.

UPC’s Market Performance

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) has seen a 22.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.14% gain in the past month and a 1.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.56% for UPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.22% for UPC’s stock, with a -89.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UPC Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.04%, as shares surge +16.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPC rose by +22.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.72. In addition, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC saw -99.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.45% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.15%. Equity return is now at value 2.66%, with 1.67% for asset returns.

Based on Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -31.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-7.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at -21.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.