Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.74x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for UNIT is 229.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.27% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of UNIT was 2.14M shares.

UNIT stock’s latest price update

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT)’s stock price has dropped by -1.72% in relation to previous closing price of $5.8. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-07-28 that As of July 28, 2025, two stocks in the real estate sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

UNIT’s Market Performance

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) has experienced a 7.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 35.39% rise in the past month, and a 19.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for UNIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.01% for UNIT’s stock, with a 10.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNIT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for UNIT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for UNIT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5.30 based on the research report published on May 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNIT reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for UNIT stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to UNIT, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

UNIT Trading at 26.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +34.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNIT rose by +7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, Uniti Group Inc saw 62.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNIT starting from Mudry Ronald J., who sold 28,693 shares at the price of $3.94 back on Aug 06 ’24. After this action, Mudry Ronald J. now owns 513,761 shares of Uniti Group Inc, valued at $113,050 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.51% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for Uniti Group Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%.

Based on Uniti Group Inc (UNIT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $882.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.