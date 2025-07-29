United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) is 13.22x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UMC is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for UMC is 2.51B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. On July 29, 2025, UMC’s average trading volume was 8.54M shares.

UMC stock’s latest price update

The stock of United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) has decreased by -1.37% when compared to last closing price of $7.3. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.00% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Investors looking for stocks in the Electronics – Semiconductors sector might want to consider either United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) or Nova Ltd. (NVMI). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

UMC’s Market Performance

United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) has experienced a -4.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.89% drop in the past month, and a 4.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for UMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.26% for UMC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.73% for the last 200 days.

UMC Trading at -6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.52. In addition, United Micro Electronics ADR saw -3.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for United Micro Electronics ADR stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 11.65%, with 7.85% for asset returns.

Based on United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.69. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 29.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $97.35 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.