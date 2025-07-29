United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL)’s stock price has plunge by 1.45%relation to previous closing price of $91.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. reuters.com reported 2025-07-28 that Groups representing major U.S. airlines, travel companies and airports on Monday urged the Senate to reject a bill that would limit the ability of the Transportation Security Administration to use facial recognition software at security checkpoints.

Is It Worth Investing in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) is above average at 9.26x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for UAL is 321.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UAL on July 29, 2025 was 7.65M shares.

UAL’s Market Performance

UAL’s stock has seen a 0.09% increase for the week, with a 19.19% rise in the past month and a 35.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for United Airlines Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.30% for UAL stock, with a simple moving average of 8.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for UAL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for UAL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $127 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAL reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for UAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 19th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to UAL, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

UAL Trading at 13.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +16.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAL rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.95. In addition, United Airlines Holdings Inc saw 100.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 27.70%, with 4.40% for asset returns.

Based on United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.5 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.