uniQure N.V (QURE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of uniQure N.V (NASDAQ: QURE) has decreased by -13.32% when compared to last closing price of $14.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.88% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-29 that uniQure Narrows Loss in Fiscal Q2

Is It Worth Investing in uniQure N.V (NASDAQ: QURE) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for QURE is 49.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QURE on July 29, 2025 was 1.46M shares.

QURE’s Market Performance

The stock of uniQure N.V (QURE) has seen a -8.88% decrease in the past week, with a -6.31% drop in the past month, and a -7.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for QURE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.79% for QURE stock, with a simple moving average of 4.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QURE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QURE stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for QURE by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for QURE in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $38 based on the research report published on April 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to QURE, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on February 29th of the previous year.

QURE Trading at -12.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares sank -3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QURE fell by -5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.58. In addition, uniQure N.V saw 51.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QURE starting from Abi-Saab Walid, who sold 1,466 shares at the price of $13.92 back on Jun 27 ’25. After this action, Abi-Saab Walid now owns 150,437 shares of uniQure N.V, valued at $20,407 using the latest closing price.

Springhorn Jeremy P., the Director of uniQure N.V, sold 2,112 shares at $14.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20 ’25, which means that Springhorn Jeremy P. is holding 37,694 shares at $30,518 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QURE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.55% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for uniQure N.V stands at -10.77%. The total capital return value is set at -0.3%. Equity return is now at value -241.16%, with -31.64% for asset returns.

Based on uniQure N.V (QURE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.51. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-160.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, uniQure N.V (QURE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.