Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of JBS N.V’s (JBS) Stock

The stock of JBS N.V (JBS) has gone up by 3.22% for the week, with a -10.62% drop in the past month and a -4.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.16% for JBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.35% for JBS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JBS N.V (NYSE: JBS) Right Now?

JBS N.V (NYSE: JBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for JBS is at 0.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for JBS is 462.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.57% of that float. The average trading volume for JBS on July 29, 2025 was 874.53K shares.

JBS stock’s latest price update

JBS N.V (NYSE: JBS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.67% compared to its previous closing price of $13.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-02 that JBS N.V. has completed a dual listing, now trading on both Brazil’s B3 and the NYSE after its U.S. IPO. JBS offers deep value at 8.8x forward P/E – nearly half the 17.4x peer average – combined with a leading 4.6% dividend yield. Q1 results showed strong momentum, with 8.4% revenue growth and margin expansion across segments, driven by branded products and operational efficiencies.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBS stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for JBS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for JBS in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on June 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBS reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for JBS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 18th, 2025.

JBS Trading at -7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -8.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBS rose by +3.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.51. In addition, JBS N.V saw 23.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for JBS N.V stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 22.54%, with 22.54% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.87. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $40.47 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5759.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JBS N.V (JBS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.