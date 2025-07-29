Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Flex Ltd’s (FLEX) Stock

In the past week, FLEX stock has gone down by -5.25%, with a monthly gain of 0.80% and a quarterly surge of 43.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Flex Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.02% for FLEX stock, with a simple moving average of 27.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) Right Now?

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.17x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FLEX is 371.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of FLEX was 4.51M shares.

FLEX stock’s latest price update

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX)’s stock price has plunge by 1.00%relation to previous closing price of $49.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.25% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #Flex–Flex Becomes First FinTech to Launch Visa Infinite Business Credit Card.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $52 based on the research report published on February 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLEX reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for FLEX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2024.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to FLEX, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

FLEX Trading at 7.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX fell by -5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.53. In addition, Flex Ltd saw 58.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from Tan Kwang Hooi, who sold 12,500 shares at the price of $50.25 back on Jul 28 ’25. After this action, Tan Kwang Hooi now owns 263,636 shares of Flex Ltd, valued at $628,102 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.09% for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 17.67%, with 4.83% for asset returns.

Based on Flex Ltd (FLEX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.78 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Flex Ltd (FLEX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.