Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s (AQN) Stock

The stock of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) has seen a -2.31% decrease in the past week, with a 3.32% gain in the past month, and a 11.93% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for AQN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.64% for AQN stock, with a simple moving average of 16.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AQN is 0.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AQN is 767.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% of that float. On July 29, 2025, AQN’s average trading volume was 10.97M shares.

AQN stock’s latest price update

The stock of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) has decreased by -1.50% when compared to last closing price of $6.0. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-17 that Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQN stocks, with National Bank Financial repeating the rating for AQN by listing it as a “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for AQN in the upcoming period, according to National Bank Financial is $6.75 based on the research report published on June 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQN reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for AQN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to AQN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

AQN Trading at 2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQN fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp saw -2.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AQN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp stands at -0.49%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 5.54%, with 1.66% for asset returns.

Based on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.35. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $891.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.