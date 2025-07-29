Understanding the 5.14% Volatility Levels of Reddit Inc’s (RDDT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Reddit Inc (RDDT) has seen a 3.63% increase in the past week, with a 5.31% gain in the past month, and a 28.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.14% for RDDT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.21% for RDDT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reddit Inc (NYSE: RDDT) Right Now?

Reddit Inc (NYSE: RDDT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RDDT is 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 10 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RDDT is 114.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RDDT on July 29, 2025 was 8.28M shares.

RDDT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Reddit Inc (NYSE: RDDT) has jumped by 1.30% compared to previous close of $149.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDDT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RDDT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RDDT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $165 based on the research report published on July 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDDT reach a price target of $118, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for RDDT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 01st, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to RDDT, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on June 03rd of the current year.

RDDT Trading at 15.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDDT rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.33. In addition, Reddit Inc saw 140.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDDT starting from Slowe Christopher Brian, who sold 16,000 shares at the price of $145.58 back on Jul 22 ’25. After this action, Slowe Christopher Brian now owns 241,373 shares of Reddit Inc, valued at $2,329,310 using the latest closing price.

Huffman Steve Ladd, the CEO & President of Reddit Inc, sold 14,000 shares at $145.63 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15 ’25, which means that Huffman Steve Ladd is holding 539,631 shares at $2,038,876 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.91% for the gross margin

The net margin for Reddit Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 5.77%, with 5.25% for asset returns.

Based on Reddit Inc (RDDT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 11.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-560.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at -21.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Reddit Inc (RDDT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.