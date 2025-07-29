Understanding the 3.81% Volatility Levels of Roblox Corporation’s (RBLX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, RBLX stock has gone down by -2.84%, with a monthly gain of 15.20% and a quarterly surge of 81.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.81% for Roblox Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.37% for RBLX stock, with a simple moving average of 75.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Right Now?

RBLX has 36-month beta value of 1.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for RBLX is 580.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RBLX on July 29, 2025 was 8.77M shares.

RBLX stock’s latest price update

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.80% in relation to its previous close of $118.82. However, the company has experienced a -2.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Shares of Roblox Corporation RBLX have witnessed a 78.9% surge in the past three months compared with the industry and the S&P 500’s rallies of 27.1% and 15.2%, respectively. On Friday, the stock closed at $118.82, only 7.2% below its 52-week high but 236.6% above its 52-week low.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBLX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RBLX by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for RBLX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $130 based on the research report published on July 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBLX reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for RBLX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 16th, 2025.

FBN Securities gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to RBLX, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

RBLX Trading at 20.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +14.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBLX fell by -2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +192.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.66. In addition, Roblox Corporation saw 202.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBLX starting from Kaufman Matthew D, who sold 6,000 shares at the price of $118.51 back on Jul 17 ’25. After this action, Kaufman Matthew D now owns 307,223 shares of Roblox Corporation, valued at $711,060 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.26% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Roblox Corporation stands at -0.23%. The total capital return value is set at -0.28%. Equity return is now at value -460.30%, with -12.78% for asset returns.

Based on Roblox Corporation (RBLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -25.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-670.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.