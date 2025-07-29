Understanding the 2.31% Volatility Levels of Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s (GPK) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) has gone up by 2.94% for the week, with a 9.31% rise in the past month and a -7.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.31% for GPK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.14% for GPK stock, with a simple moving average of -10.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) is above average at 11.34x. The 36-month beta value for GPK is also noteworthy at 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GPK is 297.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.88% of that float. The average trading volume of GPK on July 29, 2025 was 3.41M shares.

GPK stock’s latest price update

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.81% compared to its previous closing price of $23.32. However, the company has seen a 2.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-22 that Graphic Packaging (GPK) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPK

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPK reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for GPK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 04th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to GPK, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

GPK Trading at 4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +10.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPK rose by +2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.43. In addition, Graphic Packaging Holding Co saw -15.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPK starting from Lischer Charles D, who sold 12,000 shares at the price of $29.65 back on Nov 25 ’24. After this action, Lischer Charles D now owns 49,849 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co, valued at $355,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Graphic Packaging Holding Co stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 20.62%, with 5.43% for asset returns.

Based on Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.