Udemy Inc’s (UDMY) Stock: A 5.73% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Udemy Inc (UDMY) has gone up by 2.07% for the week, with a 5.41% rise in the past month and a 6.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.57% for UDMY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.73% for UDMY’s stock, with a -4.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UDMY is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for UDMY is 82.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UDMY on July 29, 2025 was 1.10M shares.

UDMY stock’s latest price update

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY)’s stock price has plunge by -0.67%relation to previous closing price of $7.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.07% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Udemy (UDMY) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDMY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for UDMY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for UDMY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on June 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UDMY reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for UDMY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to UDMY, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

UDMY Trading at 4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDMY rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.00. In addition, Udemy Inc saw -12.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDMY starting from Blanchard Sarah, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $6.99 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, Blanchard Sarah now owns 1,077,097 shares of Udemy Inc, valued at $174,768 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09% for the present operating margin

0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for Udemy Inc stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.33%. Equity return is now at value -27.17%, with -10.20% for asset returns.

Based on Udemy Inc (UDMY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -147.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-89.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Udemy Inc (UDMY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.