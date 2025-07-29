Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR (UCL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: UCL) is above average at 30.70x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 4.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The average trading volume of UCL on July 29, 2025 was 84.10K shares.

UCL stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: UCL) has increased by 12.11% when compared to last closing price of $2.56.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-23 that uCloudlink Group (UCL) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

UCL’s Market Performance

Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR (UCL) has seen a 20.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 50.26% gain in the past month and a 166.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.91% for UCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.52% for UCL’s stock, with a 99.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UCL Trading at 53.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.34%, as shares surge +54.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +114.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCL rose by +20.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR saw 82.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 18.27%, with 5.92% for asset returns.

Based on Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR (UCL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.72. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR (UCL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.