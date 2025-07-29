U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

U.S. Energy Corp (NASDAQ: USEG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.92% compared to its previous closing price of $1.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-06-19 that U.S. Energy is transitioning from oil and gas to industrial gases, focusing on helium extraction and CO2 sales to diversify revenue streams. The company is building a 17 MMCF/d CO2 processing plant, increasing CAPEX but unlocking higher volumes and tax credit opportunities through CO2 sequestration. Recent well costs have declined, and USEG’s existing oil and gas assets help de-risk the speculative nature of this development phase.

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Energy Corp (NASDAQ: USEG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for USEG is 0.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for USEG is 12.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.98% of that float. On July 29, 2025, USEG’s average trading volume was 3.24M shares.

USEG’s Market Performance

USEG stock saw a decrease of 8.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.46% and a quarterly a decrease of 13.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.12% for U.S. Energy Corp (USEG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.30% for USEG’s stock, with a -14.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USEG stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for USEG by listing it as a “Accumulate”. The predicted price for USEG in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $3.75 based on the research report published on October 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

USEG Trading at -5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -12.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USEG rose by +8.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3160. In addition, U.S. Energy Corp saw 25.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USEG starting from Batchelor Joshua Lane, who sold 1,091,478 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Jun 23 ’25. After this action, Batchelor Joshua Lane now owns 110,055 shares of U.S. Energy Corp, valued at $2,200,638 using the latest closing price.

Batchelor Joshua Lane, the Member of 10% owner group of U.S. Energy Corp, sold 555,162 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18 ’25, which means that Batchelor Joshua Lane is holding 135,586 shares at $1,136,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.02% for the present operating margin

0.01% for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Energy Corp stands at -1.11%. The total capital return value is set at -0.38%. Equity return is now at value -55.07%, with -30.70% for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Energy Corp (USEG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 9.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -48.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-16.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.