TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) has increased by 6.97% when compared to last closing price of $45.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Defense tailwinds and AI-driven PCB demand position TTMI for Q2 growth amid cost and auto sector pressures.

Is It Worth Investing in TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) is above average at 65.64x. The 36-month beta value for TTMI is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TTMI is 99.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. The average trading volume of TTMI on July 29, 2025 was 1.61M shares.

TTMI’s Market Performance

TTMI stock saw an increase of 9.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.11% and a quarterly increase of 142.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.31% for TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.00% for TTMI’s stock, with a 82.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTMI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TTMI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TTMI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $33 based on the research report published on February 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTMI reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for TTMI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to TTMI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

TTMI Trading at 28.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +21.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTMI rose by +10.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +168.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.70. In addition, TTM Technologies Inc saw 132.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTMI starting from Knecht Dale Martin, who sold 7,487 shares at the price of $39.01 back on Jun 25 ’25. After this action, Knecht Dale Martin now owns 59,947 shares of TTM Technologies Inc, valued at $292,045 using the latest closing price.

Knecht Dale Martin, the SVP Information Technology of TTM Technologies Inc, sold 3,309 shares at $37.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24 ’25, which means that Knecht Dale Martin is holding 67,434 shares at $122,698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for TTM Technologies Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 5.02%, with 2.31% for asset returns.

Based on TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 47.99. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $277.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In summary, TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.