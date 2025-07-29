TSS Inc (TSSI) Stock Experiences -19.11% Monthly Change

In the past week, TSSI stock has gone down by -3.66%, with a monthly decline of -19.11% and a quarterly surge of 235.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.46% for TSS Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.04% for TSSI’s stock, with a 93.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TSS Inc (NASDAQ: TSSI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TSS Inc (NASDAQ: TSSI) is above average at 68.93x. The 36-month beta value for TSSI is also noteworthy at 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TSSI is 13.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.61% of that float. The average trading volume of TSSI on July 29, 2025 was 2.94M shares.

TSSI stock’s latest price update

TSS Inc (NASDAQ: TSSI)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.23% in comparison to its previous close of $27.26, however, the company has experienced a -3.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that Driven by booming AI infrastructure demand, TSSI reports record earnings, expanded capacity and strong guidance for continued growth in 2025.

TSSI Trading at 13.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.62%, as shares sank -14.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +178.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSSI fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +274.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.99. In addition, TSS Inc saw 746.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSSI starting from Brennan Kieran, who sold 5,025 shares at the price of $21.10 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, Brennan Kieran now owns 287,975 shares of TSS Inc, valued at $106,028 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for TSS Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.3%. Equity return is now at value 137.01%, with 12.74% for asset returns.

Based on TSS Inc (TSSI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In summary, TSS Inc (TSSI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.