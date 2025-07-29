TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ): A Technical Analysis

RNAZ has 36-month beta value of 1.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RNAZ is 0.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RNAZ on July 29, 2025 was 200.33K shares.

RNAZ stock’s latest price update

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 18.31% compared to its previous closing price of $11.74. However, the company has seen a gain of 43.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that RNA pioneer and biotechnology innovator joins TransCode Therapeutics Science Advisory Board to advance RNA oncology Dr. Zamore co-founded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in 2002, which developed and commercialized the first FDA-approved RNAi drug BOSTON, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNAZ), a clinical-stage oncology company developing RNA-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Phillip D. Zamore, Ph.D.

RNAZ’s Market Performance

RNAZ’s stock has risen by 43.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 69.18% and a quarterly rise of 30.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.69% for TransCode Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 45.92% for RNAZ’s stock, with a -90.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RNAZ Trading at 69.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.94%, as shares surge +74.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNAZ rose by +43.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.52. In addition, TransCode Therapeutics Inc saw -94.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNAZ

The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -342.99%, with -249.10% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-16.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1065.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.